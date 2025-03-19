2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I hope Chad, Madagascar games bring back positivity – Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says he is hoping the team will recapture their 'confidence' in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games.

The four-time African champions will face Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six games for the first time this year after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In the year 2024, the senior national team recorded only two wins after 10 games played.

Ahead of the games, the 49-year-old sees the two games as an important step in changing the mood around the team.

"For me, it’s not about qualifiers, World Cup, or AFCON qualifiers. Each and every game is important. Surely, I think it’s difficult sometimes to compare circumstances, especially if you have friendly matches or matches where you have a lot of injuries," Addo told TV3.

"I know the statistics count, but for me, it doesn’t count too much. Each and every game is important. We always try to do our best. I’m looking forward to this match.

"I’m really, really looking forward to this match to also bring back a little bit of positivity and also confidence to the players. I hope Chad is coming in at the right time and prepare the boys."

The Black Stars host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before facing Madagascar three days later in Morocco.

Ghana are joint top of the World Cup qualifying table with nine points alongside Comoros.