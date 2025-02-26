2026 World Cup qualifiers: Invite the right players for Chad, Madagascar games - Kudjoe Fianoo urges Otto Addo

Former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, has called on Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to carefully select the right players ahead of Ghana’s crucial World Cup qualifying matches.

The Black Stars recently suffered a major setback, failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 20 years.

With the focus now shifting to the World Cup qualifiers set to resume next month, Fianoo believes Ghana must do everything possible to secure a spot at the global tournamentâ€”but that starts with making the right player selections.

"We must qualify for the World Cup, but the coach must select the right players who will compete for the country because we all want to be at the tournament," he told Asempa FM.

Reflecting on Ghana’s struggles in recent years, Fianoo questioned whether the team’s issues stem from coaching or player selection.

He also expressed surprise at the decision to retain Otto Addo following the AFCON disappointment but emphasized that selecting dedicated players should now be the priority.

"Our challenges started in Cameroon and the questions were is the problem coach or players? We have seen changes after every tournament and so the decision to retain Otto Addo after failing to qualify for AFCON is surprising to me but I believe the right players should be selected in every game. Players who are ready to die for the team must be invited and that must be the way to go."

Despite his concerns, the veteran football administrator pledged his support for the team as they prepare for the qualifiers.

"As a Ghanaian, what I can do is to help the team in prayers ahead of every game."

The Black Stars are set to face Chad before travelling to Madagascar for their Matchday 5 and 6 World Cup qualifying fixtures.