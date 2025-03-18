2026 World Cup qualifiers: 'It's not easy missing out on Chad and Madagascar games' - Injured Elisha Owusu

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has admitted that missing Ghana’s upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to injury is a difficult experience for him.

The AJ Auxerre man was initially named in the 23-man squad for the two games but had to withdraw after sustaining an injury over the weekend.

Cercle Brugge midfielder Lawrence Agyekum was called up to replace the 27-year-old, who has been a regular in the team.

Expressing his disappointment on social media, Owusu acknowledged how tough it is to miss such important games but assured fans that the team is ready to deliver.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to join the squad for our FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injury, but I have full confidence in my teammates to get the job done," he wrote on social media.

"It's never easy to miss out, but I believe everything happens for a reason, and my focus now is on recovery. I know this team is ready to fight, and I'll be supporting every step of the way.

"To the fans, your support means everything. Keep believing in the team, and let's push forward together!"

Ghana will take on Chad on Friday, March 21, before facing Madagascar in Morocco three days later.