2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew confident of positive results against Chad

Black Stars captain, Jordan Ayew has assured that they are ready to battle to beat Chad for three maximum three points in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions will host the Chadians in the Matchday five games at the qualifiers on Friday, March 20 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Jordan, who will wear the armband in place of his elder brother Andre Ayew, made the assertion after the team’s second day of training in Accra on Tuesday.

“I want to thank everyone for coming to show your support. My teammates and I can assure you that we are ready for the battle. And we will give our all, I know the first task is on Friday and we will make sure that we get the three points," said Ayew.

“We know that we are in a difficult situation but we will turn it around and when I see you guys standing here I know that it is going to be a positive result on Friday. So I want to thank you guys on behalf of my teammates and hopefully, on Friday we will all be happy about the result.”

Ghana will travel to Morocco for the game against Madagascar on Monday, March 24 for the Matchday six games. The Black Stars currently sit 2nd in Group I with nine points.