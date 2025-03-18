2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Kamaradini Mamudu and other local players must give Otto Addo selection headache - Akonnor

Former Black Stars head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has urged locally-based players called up to the national team to prove their abilities in training and fight for a spot in the starting lineup.

Ahead of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, head coach Otto Addo has included Razak Simpson of Nations FC, Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak, and Kamaradini Mamudu of Medeama SC in his squad.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, the former Ghana captain welcomed the inclusion of local players but emphasized that their call-up does not guarantee them playing time.

"They have been invited, and at training, if they show a good sign that they want to play, they have to convince the technical team that they are not just bench players but are here to start," Akonnor stated.

"If they give the coach that signal, he wouldn’t hesitate to use them because his goal is to play and win matches with the best players available," he added.

The three local players took part in Black Stars’ first training session on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium. The rest of the squad is expected to report to camp today as preparations for the crucial qualifiers ramp up.

Ghana will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, with kickoff set for 19:00 GMT. The team will then travel to Morocco to take on Madagascar at Stade Mimoun Al Arsi on Monday, March 24.