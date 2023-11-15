2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Madagascar arrive in Kumasi, hold first training ahead of Ghana clash

The Madagascar national team has arrived in Kumasi ahead of the opening game of Group I in the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

The team trained in Kumasi on Wednesday and will hold another session on Thursday before the game on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Madagascar are hoping to get off to a good start when they take on the West African giants on Thursday before returning home for their second group game against Chad.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been in Kumasi since Tuesday, preparing for the crucial encounter.

The four-time African champions are eyeing a return to the World Cup as they hope to begin the qualifiers on a winning note.

The last time the two teams met, Ghana defeated Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but failed to make it beyond the group stage.