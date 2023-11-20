GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Madagascar pick first win against Chad 

Published on: 20 November 2023
Romuald Rakotondrabe-

Madagascar bounced back from their initial defeat to Ghana by delivering a resounding 3-0 triumph against Chad in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

Njiva Rakotoharimalala scored in the first half, and a late goal from Loic Lapoussin sealed the Islanders' first victory in the qualifiers.

In another match, the Central African Republic held Mali to a 1-1 draw at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako during the second group game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The first half ended goalless, and despite Mali taking the lead with a goal from Kamory Doumbia in the 76th minute, Central African Republic's Geoffrey Kondogbia leveled the score in the 79th minute.

The draw prevented Mali from extending their lead in the table, leaving them with four points from two games, while the Central African Republic earned a crucial point.

Looking ahead, Ghana is poised to face Comoros in the upcoming match at the Monroi Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams currently hold three points, having won their opening games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic, respectively.

 

