2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Majority Black Stars players arrive for teams first training session today

The Black Stars will open camp on Thursday, May 30, 2024, as preparations begin for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions will face Mali and the Central African Republic in their Group I games for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, will be expecting the majority of his players to report for the first day of training at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Key players Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku and Salis Abdul Samed are among those expected to report today.

Meanwhile, the rest of the players will arrive on Friday as preparations continue for the two crucial matches.

The team will train for five days in Ghana before leaving for Bamako for the game against Mali on June 6, 2024.

Ghana will return to the country to face the Central African Republic on June 9 in Kumasi.

The Black Stars have been to four World Cups, reaching the quarter-final of the competition in 2010 in South Africa.