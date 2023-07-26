2026 World Cup qualifiers: "Mali not strong as they used to be"- John Paintsil

Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil believes Mali will not be a threat to the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup qualification.

The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group I of the qualifiers alongside Mali, Comoros, the Central African Republic, Madagascar and Chad.

Mali are the top seeded side in the group but Paintsil insists the Eagles are not strong enough to stop the Black Stars from qualifying to the World Cup.

“Countries paired against Ghana in the group have an upper hand because they have nothing to lose playing us. If we beat them, it’s no use, but if they beat us, it’s big news and that tells you it’s a tricky group,” he told Graphic Sports.

“Mali is the most stubborn football country in Africa because they can upset you anytime.

“It was during 2012 when Mali was in top form,” he continued.

“I thought they could build on their form but looking at them now, I don’t think they are strong like before.”