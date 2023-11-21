2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Medeama's Jonathan Sowah makes competitive Ghana debut 

Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah marked his competitive debut for Ghana in Tuesday's 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Comoros in Moroni.

The match ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Black Stars, but Sowah's entry into the game brought a notable development.

Sowah replaced midfielder Baba Iddrisu, as the Black Stars pushed for an equaliser. Although he had little impact in the remaining seven minutes of play, his presence on the pitch was a positive sign for Ghanaian football fans.

The 23-year-old striker has been in fine form for Medeama this season, helping the club win the Ghana Premier League title. His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the national team, and he made his debut against Liberia in September.

Despite the defeat, Sowah remains optimistic about his future contributions to the Black Stars. With several matches still left in the qualifiers, Ghana will need to bounce back strongly to catch up with Comoros, who now lead the group standings by three points.