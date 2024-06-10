2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Mohammed Kudus insists his versatility is a positive thing for Ghana

West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus believes his ability to play in various positions has a positive impact on the Black Stars of Ghana.

Fresh off an outstanding first season in England, Kudus played a role as the Black Stars defeated Mali in Bamako despite criticism of his performance.

Kudus played most of the season as a winger for West Ham but was deployed behind the striker in the match against Mali last Thursday.

The former Ajax star was not at his very best in the game but insists he is always to help the Black Stars win games regardless of the position he plays.

"I am a player with the versatility to play in different positions so definitely I see that as a positive thing for the Coach. Whichever position I find myself I will do my best for the team. But my best position is the attacking midfield, which is the position the Coach is using me here so there is no excuse not to perform. I will do my best in every game," he said at the pre-match presser for the game against the Central Africa Republic on Monday.