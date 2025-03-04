2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Nations FC defender Razak Simpson aiming for Black Stars return ahead of Chad, Madagascar games

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson is eyeing a return to the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Simpson, who earned a maiden call up to the camp of the senior national team, was hugely impressive despite the team's setbacks in the final round of games during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

With the Mundial qualifiers scheduled to return this month, the promising centre-back is aiming for a return to the squad.

“When I wore the shirt, it became heavy on me, but I reminded myself that this is what I chose to do. So I had to put everything aside and play,” he told 3Sports’ GPL Xpress.

“Personally, he [Otto Addo] gave me the encouragement and everything. He said a lot of things to me, like I can do it, if not I could not have been there.

“I’m expecting another call up, and hopefully we will see,” he added.

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, at 19:00 GMT before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima on Monday, March 24.

Currently, the Black Stars sit second in Group I with nine points from four games.