Ghana's No. 1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: New Edubiase owner backs Andre Ayew for Black Stars return

Published on: 08 March 2025
AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Andre Ayew of Ghana celebrates his side's first goal after the Video Assistant Referee review during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

New Edubiase president Yakubu Abdul Salam believes Andre Ayew deserves another chance with the Black Stars, citing his commitment and experience as valuable assets for Ghana.

“Andre Ayew deserves another chance with the Black Stars. We all know his commitment to the national team, and even if he doesn’t score, he knows how to assist his teammates," Salam said.

The 34-year-old forward has been one of Ghana’s standout players in Europe this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1. His performances have been crucial in their fight against relegation.

Despite his solid form, Ayew has not been called up to the national team for nearly a year. With Ghana preparing for key 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar this month, questions remain about whether head coach Otto Addo will recall the veteran forward.

Ayew remains Ghana’s most-capped player and has been a key figure for the Black Stars for over a decade. His leadership and experience could prove vital as Ghana looks to secure qualification for the World Cup.

