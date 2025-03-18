2026 World Cup qualifiers: No e-ticketing for Ghana vs Chad clash - NSA

Tickets for Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chad will not be sold via e-ticketing, marking a departure from the system used for recent Black Stars home games.

The National Sports Authority’s (NSA) Head of Public Relations, Charles Amofa, confirmed on Sproty FM that tickets will instead be available for purchase at the Accra Sports Stadium and other designated outlets.

This change contrasts with previous Black Stars matches, where e-ticketing had been the standard since Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in March 2022.

The move to physical ticket sales could be linked to the shift in government, as the previous administration strongly backed e-ticketing for major sporting events.

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, as they push to strengthen their position in Group I of the qualifiers.