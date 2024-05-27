2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo to arrive in Ghana on Monday ahead of Mali and CAR clash

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo will arrive in Ghana on Monday to begin his second term as head coach of the national team.

The former Borussia Dortmund player and talent development trainer agreed on a new deal to take over as Ghana coach in February, leading the team in the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

Following Dortmund's final game of the season, the ex-Black Stars midfielder was given a befitting farewell as he returns to Ghana for international duty.

Addo is expected to name his team for the games against Mali and the Central African Republic this week.

The players invited will resume camping on May 30 as the team begins preparations ahead of the two matches next month.

Ghana will travel to Bamako on June 6 for the game against Mali before returning to Kumasi to engage the Central African Republic four days later.

The Black Stars will be hoping to bounce back in the qualifiers after a win and a defeat in their first two matches.