2026 World Cup qualifiers: Pray and support us - Ghana attacker Antoine Semenyo ahead of Chad, Madagascar games

Ghana attacker Antoine Semenyo has called for support ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The four-time African champions will regroup for the qualifiers later this month in the Matchday five and six games.

Speaking in a video shared on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Semenyo made it very clear to the Ghanaian football fans how much their support will be very crucial to the team ahead of the upcoming games and has urged them to come out in numbers to rally behind them.

"Black Stars fans, Antoine Semenyo here. As you know, we've got our World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, and I'm just reaching out to say continue praying for us, continue being with and support us."

"We need you more than ever, these two games are so important and crucial for qualification to the World Cup, so please continue praying for us. We look forward to seeing you, and hopefully, we can get two wins," he added.

Ghana, who sit 2nd in Group I with nine points, will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, at 19:00 GMT before heading to Morocco for a showdown with Madagascar at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima on Monday, March 24.