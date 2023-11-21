GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Pressure mount on Chris Hughton to resign after Comoros defeat.

Published on: 21 November 2023
Pressure is intensifying on Chris Hughton, and speculation is rife that the head coach of the Ghana national team may step down after the recent loss to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier reports hinted at discussions within the Ghana Football Association about terminating Hughton's contract before the World Cup qualifiers, but the process faced resistance from the government.

The defeat to Comoros further compounds Hughton's challenges, particularly after losing a World Cup qualifier.

Ghana's recent struggles date back to Hughton's tenure, which began after the 2022 World Cup when he took over from Coach Otto Addo.

The team has faced difficulties securing victories, both at home and away, during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and now the World Cup qualifiers.

Notably, the loss to the Comoros marks Hughton's first competitive game in charge since his appointment as head coach.

The former Nottingham Forest manager initially joined Ghana as a technical advisor in February of the previous year before assuming the role of national team manager exactly a year later.

Hughton's track record includes three wins and three losses in eight matches, leaving the football community questioning his ability to lead the Black Stars successfully.

 

