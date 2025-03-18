2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Redemption time for Otto Addo, Black Stars

Ghana’s Black Stars and their embattled Head Coach, Otto Addo, face a defining moment as they return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, knowing that anything short of victory could spell disaster.

On Friday, the Black Stars host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium in a must-win clash, knowing that a slip-up could make their hopes of returning to football’s grandest stage â€” the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, which offers Africa nine qualification spots â€” more challenging.

For a team bruised by their shocking failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) â€” their first absence from the continental showpiece in two decades â€” and a coach walking a tightrope after back-to-back failures, this World Cup campaign is Ghana’s last shot at redemption.

But for the coach, who has survived the sack, it is much more than just qualificationâ€”it is about saving his job and restoring faith in a team that has been in free fall.

Otto Addo, who has ­­­somehow survived the sack despite presiding over Ghana’s disastrous AFCON qualification campaign, well know that anything less than three points against Group I’s whipping boys could push him to the brink.

This afternoon he will lead his players to begin training at the Accra Sports Stadium and fine-tune their tactics for the upcoming matches.

Team in crisis

Ghana currently sit second in the group with nine points, level with leaders Comoros but trailing on goal difference. However, their abysmal recent form is a cause for concern.

The Black Stars failed to win a single match in the AFCON qualifiers and suffered a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Niger the last time they played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

That bitter loss shattered their AFCON dreams, leaving fans furious and questioning the team’s direction.

Otto Addo and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have since scrambled to make changes, revamping the technical bench in a desperate attempt to salvage the World Cup campaign.

The coach has entrusted veteran forward Jordan Ayew with the captain’s armband, while the GFA has brought in experienced German tactician Wilfried SchÃ¤fer and rising Ghanaian coach Desmond Osei as assistant coaches, among other appointments.

No room for error

Chad, rock bottom of the group without a single point, may not appear to pose a significant threat on paper. But with nothing to lose, they could draw inspiration from Ghana’s fragile confidence and spring a surprise.

The Black Stars must approach this game with ruthless intent, especially with another fixture against Madagascar in Morocco looming on Monday.

The pressure on Otto Addo is immense. Anything less than a commanding victory could turn up the heat on the under-fire coach, whose credibility is already in tatters.

A major setback for Ghana has been injuries to 12 key players, severely limiting Addo’s options. However, the return of Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, and Kamaldeen Sulemana offers a glimmer of hope.

The team will also look to Mohammed Kudus, whose club form has been inconsistent but remains Ghana’s most dangerous playmaker when in full flow.

Despite never having met Chad in a competitive match, the Black Stars cannot afford to underestimate their opponents. Addo must get his tactics spot on, ensuring that Ghana not only wins but does so in an emphatic fashion.

Source: Graphic Sports