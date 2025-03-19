2026 World Cup qualifiers: Sports Minister Kofi Adams backs Black Stars ahead of Chad clash

Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has thrown his full support behind the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Addressing the team, Adams urged the players to step onto the pitch with confidence, insisting that they are among the best talents on the continent.

"We're going to be with you all through. As I told those we met yesterday, there's no better player on this continent and beyond than those of you here. You are the best. That is the mentality you should take onto the pitch," he told the squad.

Ghana has endured a difficult period, failing to win in their last six matches, a run that saw them miss out on the 2025 AFCON. However, with World Cup qualification on the line, Adams reminded the team that the entire nation stands behind them.

"This is a team game. See yourself as the best. If you ever had anything outside, that should not determine what you do. You are the best. That is the position of the country. We are solidly behind you," he reassured.

Adams also hinted at a strong presence of government officials and GFA representatives at the stadium, stating, "Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will be here in a different form. The FA president said a large delegation."

The Black Stars will be hoping to secure maximum points against Chad before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar three days later.