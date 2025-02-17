2026 World Cup qualifiers: Sports Minister to hold discussion with GFA this week ahead of Chad and Madagascar game

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams will hold a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with regards to the Black Stars this week ahead of the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month.

The senior national team has experienced a massive decline in recent years. The team suffered back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group phase eliminations in Cameroon and Ivory Coast in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the four-time African champions were crashed out of the global showpiece in the group phase.

The woes of the team were deepened after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament which is scheduled to be hosted in Morocco after finishing at the bottom of Group F with three points after six games.

With the Mundial qualifiers scheduled to resume next month, the Sports Minister speaking to Woezor TV confirmed that he will hold an official meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to plan how to improve the performance.

“I have held a meeting with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as to how security measures will improve at the various stadia in the Ghana Premier League but will officially meet them and discuss Black Stars issues.

“We know the Black Stars have not been performing well and so we will discuss how the performance of the team will be improved,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will take on Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six fixtures in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.