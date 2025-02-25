2026 World Cup qualifiers: Technical advisor Winfried Schäfer arrives in Ghana ahead of Chad, Madagascar games

Winfried SchÃ¤fer, the newly appointed technical advisor for the Black Stars, has arrived in Ghana as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The experienced German coach, who led Cameroon to victory in the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), touched down in the West African nation on Monday.

He was welcomed by Desmond Ofei, the assistant coach of the senior national team.

In a bid to strengthen the Black Stars' technical setup and boost their chances of securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reinforced the coaching team.

This comes after Otto Addo was unable to guide Ghana to qualification for the 2025 AFCONâ€”marking the first time in 20 years that the team will miss the tournament.

Beyond his advisory role with the Black Stars, SchÃ¤fer will also serve as the technical director of the GFA, bringing over four decades of managerial experience to the team.

Additionally, the newly appointed team psychologist, Kris Perquy, and video analyst, Gregory De Grauwe, are expected to arrive in Ghana in the coming days.

The Black Stars will resume their qualifying campaign next month with crucial fixtures against Chad and Madagascar in Matchday five and six.