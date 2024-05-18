2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Thomas Partey set for Ghana return ahead of Mali and CAR clash

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey will be making a return to the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in June against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Ghana deputy captain was excused from the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March due to fitness reasons.

However, the 30-year-old has fully recovered and has been instrumental in Arsenal's title quest ahead of the final day of the season on Sunday.

His return to full fitness and form is a huge boost for the Black Stars, who are chasing a first win in 2024 following a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Ghana coach Otto Addo will include the experienced midfielder in his squad as the Black Stars chase another World Cup participation.

The four-time African champions will travel to Bamako to face Mali on June 6 before engaging the Central African Republic four days later in Kumasi.

The Black Stars won their first game of the qualifiers against Madagascar before suffering a shocking defeat in Moroni to Comoros.