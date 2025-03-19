2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are counting on your support - Otto Addo tells Ghanaians ahead of Chad, Madagascar games

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has implored Ghanaians to back the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After a horrible performance in 2024, the senior national team will hope the change the narrative when they take on Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six games of the qualifiers.

Speaking to 3Sports, Otto Addo, who was reappointed on a three-year deal in March 2024 expressed gratitude for the support received during the team’s tumultuous times and urged fans to come out in their numbers for the game on Friday.

“A big respect for those who are supporting us. We are calling on your support. We thank you for your support," the 49-year-old said.

"Even though things were bad, we were really grateful for each and everyone who supported us. Like I said, It’s not only about us, it’s about all of us," he added.

Ghana, who sit 2nd in Group I with nine points will face the Chadians at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to play Madagascar in Morocco on Monday, March 24.

The team will be aiming to win the games to put them in a good position to qualify for the global showpiece.