2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are focused winning all four remaining games - Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew

Captain Jordan Ayew has stressed on Black Stars' determination to win their remaining games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After back-to-back wins in the Matchday 5 and 6 games in March, which have positioned the team at the top of Group I with 15 points, the senior national team will regroup in September for the Matchday 7 and 8 games against Chad and Mali.

The four-time African champions will wrap up their qualifiers with games against Comoros and Central African Republic in October.

Despite insisting that the team has a good chance of qualifying for the Mundial for the fifth time, the Leicester City attacker says they remain focused on winning the remaining games.

"I think we have a very good chance of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup," Ayew told Ghana FA media.

"The team fought hard for the points against Chad and Madagascar in March, and that has put us in a very good place on top of the table.

"But it is not yet over. We have four more matches to play, and we are focused on winning them.

"We have Chad and Mali in September; it won’t be easy, same as Central African Republic and Comoros. But with this kind of mentality and team spirit, we will succeed," he added.