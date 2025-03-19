2026 World Cup qualifiers: 'We need nothing but a win against Chad' – Haruna Iddrisu tells Black Stars

Ghana’s Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged the Black Stars to secure all three points when they take on Chad in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, March 21.

The match at the Accra Sports Stadium marks Ghana’s first game of the year, with the team seeking a fresh start after a string of poor performances.

The Black Stars have failed to win any of their last six matches and missed out on qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

"We need nothing but a win (against Chad). It is disappointing that the Black Stars couldn't qualify for the 2025 AFCON. The Black Stars have failed to win in their last six matches," Iddrisu said.

"That is not the Black Stars of Ghana. There is something fundamentally wrong."

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South also advised Sports Minister Kofi Adams to be firm in dealing with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and limit external interference in the team’s affairs.

"Minister, [with regards to] interference with Association Football, there will be limitations, but you have to be firm. You have to be very firm in your dealings with it," he added.

Ghana currently shares the top spot in their World Cup qualifying group with Comoros, both on nine points. After facing Chad, the Black Stars will play Madagascar in Morocco on March 24.