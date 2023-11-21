2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Wild jubilation in Moroni as Comoros beat Ghana

There was wild jubilation in Moroni on Tuesday as Comoros secured a historic victory against Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Coelacanths ranked 125th in the world, stunned the four-time African champions with a 1-0 win, thanks to a brilliant first-half goal from midfielder Myziane Maolida.

The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, with fans dressed in green and blue, the national colours of Comoros, cheering and dancing throughout the match.

The team's victory has sent shockwaves through the football world, with many hailing it as one of the biggest upsets in recent memory. This follows their 3-2 win over Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

For Ghana, the loss comes as a major setback, with the team struggling to find form in recent months. The Black Stars, who were without several key players due to injury and illness, failed to create any meaningful chances, despite dominating possession.

The defeat leaves Ghana in a difficult position in Group I, with Comoros moving ahead with six points, followed by Mali with four points.

Black Stars will need to regroup and refocus if they hope to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Comoros fans continue to celebrate their team's historic victory, with many taking to social media to express their pride and joy.