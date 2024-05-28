2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Yves Bissouma dropped as Mali name squad for Ghana clash

Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder, Yves Bissouma has been dropped from the Mali squad to face Ghana and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

The ex-Brighton star has reportedly picked an injury, which has ruled him out of the two games.

However, returning to the squad following their absence from the March international friendlies are Amadou Dante, Mohamed Camara, Aliou Dieng, Amadou Dante, Boubacar Diarra, Adama Traore and Sekou Koita.

Mali coach Eric Chille has also handed debut call-ups to Mamadou Camara and Salim Diakite.

The Eagles will begin preparations in Bamako this week as they welcome the Black Stars of Ghana on June 6 for the third round of matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo arrived in Accra on Monday and will open camp on Thursday at the Legon Sports Stadium.

The former Borussia Dortmund player is expected to name his squad for the Mali and Central African Republic games on Tuesday.

Below is the Mali squad: