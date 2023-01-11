222/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Review– RTU vs Accra Lions

Real Tamale United are chasing a fourth straight home win of the season at Aliu Mahama Stadium when they host Accra Lions on Thursday.

The Pride of the North have not dropped points in Tamale since losing 1-0 to Legon Cities in September last season.

They started the year with a 2-1 win 3-2 over Kotoku Royals and before that had beaten Aduana Stars and defending champions Asante Kotoko.

At the same venue, they thrashed Binbiem 4-0 in the Ghana MTN FA Cup.

Accra Lions bounced back to winning ways at the weekend when they posted a 4-0 win over Medeama.

The capital club have lost their last two matches on the road but pulled a shock 1-0 at Bechem United.