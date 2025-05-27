24 teams invited for the 2025 Cheetah Cup - Africa’s rising stars ready to shine

The 2025 Cheetah Cup is set to be a landmark edition as 24 of Africa’s most promising youth football teams have been officially invited to participate in this year’s highly anticipated tournament.

Scheduled to take place from August 17 to 25 in Senya Beraku, Ghana, the competition reflects the growing stature of the Cheetah Cup as a premier platform for nurturing and showcasing African football talent at the grassroots level.

This year’s list features clubs from 13 countries, representing a vibrant cross-section of Africa’s footballing cultures.

From Nigeria’s HypeBuzz FC to Djikiya FC of Mali, and Oyili FC from Cameroon to Salitas FC of Burkina Faso, the diversity on display is a testament to the tournament's pan-African appeal.

Ghana, the host nation, leads the lineup with 12 participating clubs, including giants Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak, along with rising academies like MSK Zilina Africa and Cheetah FC.

Notably, this year's edition will also welcome clubs from countries not featured in previous tournaments, such as Cameroon and Benin, broadening the tournament’s reach.

With scouts and agents from Europe expected to attend, the Cheetah Cup 2025 offers a golden opportunity for young stars to catch the world’s eye.

Below are the 24 teams invited for the prestigious tournament: