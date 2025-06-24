$24,000 of Salim Adams transfer fee owed to colts club – New Edubiase CEO confirms

New Edubiase United Chief Executive Officer Alex Ackumey has revealed that $24,000 of the $70,000 transfer fee owed by Hearts of Oak is earmarked for the colts club where midfielder Salim Adams was originally developed.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has imposed a transfer ban on Hearts of Oak after the club failed to meet the final payment deadline of May 31, 2025.

The sanction, enforced under Article 15(1)(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, prevents the club from registering new players locally and internationally.

Speaking to Max FM, Ackumey broke down the financial structure of the outstanding amount.

“We need to pay the colts club that we bought the player from. They are taking $24,000 out of the $70,000. We as a club must go and settle that debt,” he said.

He also indicated that while Hearts of Oak had made attempts to resolve the matter, their efforts were deemed unsatisfactory by the parties involved.

The transfer ban will remain in effect until the debt is fully cleared. Continued non-compliance could result in more severe penalties, including points deductions or possible relegation, as stipulated in the GFA’s disciplinary guidelines.