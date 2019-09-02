3G Awards 2019: Robert Tetteh to be honoured in New York

This year’s 9th Edition of the 3G Awards is a reminisce of the 2011 version. The 2011 edition honoured many soccer legends and personalities who had travelled to the US for the first time.

The 2019 edition will have similar great media personalities also coming to New York for the first time and one of them is the award-winning and great media personality; Robert Tetteh of Global Media Alliance’s Happyghana.com and Editor for the biggest football website, GHANASoccernet.com

3G Media is once again proud to announce that Robert Tetteh has confirmed and attending the 9th edition ceremony in New York as Honoree. Talking about excitement, many fans who watch his program on e.TV Ghana are looking forward to join him celebrate the occasion.

A little known history fact

Robert Tetteh in the last 7 years worked with Radio Gold, Adom FM, Peace FM and Happy FM. With a keen interest in sports, He has travelled the Kenya to cover the 2017 CAF symposium.

The 3G Awards 2019 will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 starting at 9 pm @ Grand American Ballroom, located on 899 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10459. The event dubbed; "A Night of Heroes" recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of the leading trailblazers of the greater Ghanaian and Global communities.

Mr Tetteh, since 2013 has been nominated for and won several sports awards in Ghana and abroad. With a constant appearance on Television in Ghana, Tetteh has specialized in Sports & Event Management, Product Activations, Marketing & Sponsorship etc.

Investigroup is sponsoring this year's event as well as Prestige Travel and Tours and Heavenly JIC Decoration and Event Management. Music will be provided FSR VJs headed by the dynamic DJ Prince Paul. There will also be a live performance by musical performance.

Media Partners; Afrikan Post, Christian Journal, Adinkra TV, Kofi TV, Bak TV, HRE TV, Peace FM, Multimedia, Joba TV, Highlife Radio, GoldenRadio Worcester, Vitalghradio and Keymama Show. Supported by Ghana Chamber of Commerce USA, NCOGA, Mr CNN/3G Fan Club, TADMI and Counsellor Lutterodt Foundation.

The Annual 3G Awards is represented in Ghana by Koofori and Counsellor Lutterodt.