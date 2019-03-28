40 CAF referees undertake training on the use of VAR

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has organised a workshop in Kempton Park, Gauteng to train 40 referees selected from 32 African countries on the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The 7-day workshop will help referees and assistant referees to officiate in matches where the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology is used, or even serve as VAR operators.

The course is led by Technical Director of International Association Football Board (IFAB) David Elleray.

“On average, we have a total of 70 different countries across the globe who are talking about using the VAR system in their respective leagues,” Elleray said.

“I am happy with the response I have received during this workshop. Referees participating in this course showed a solid understanding of the material shown to them and I have no doubt they will do well in their practical sessions as well.", he told the media after day one of the training".

He added that VAR is a game changer for the sport as it will ensure there is fairness in the game: “VAR is the future of football.

"It brings in a lot of fairness to the game which is very important for both clubs involved in any match".

"It also helps match officials to make sound decisions in key situations which they might have missed. The VAR system does not stop the flow of the game but enhances the quality and fairness of it".

“This technology will only be used for goals, penalties and the issuing of red cards to avoid unnecessary delays.” , he concluded.

CAF has approved the use of VAR at this year's Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

This will be the first time in the history of the AFCON that VAR will be used.