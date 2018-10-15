5 famous siblings who represented different countries

FIFA’s eligibility rules give several players the chance to choose which country they want to represent and because of the same rules, brothers have played against each other at the international level as they chose to represent different countries.

#5. Christian Vieri (Italy) and Max Vieri (Australia)

Christian and Max Vieri are the sons of former professional footballer Roberto Vieri who notably played for Juventus, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Bologna. Christian was born in 1973 when his father was playing for Bologna and Max was born in 1978 in Sydney, Australia when his father was playing down under.

The elder brother, Christian, was one of the finest strikers to play for Italy having scored 23 goals in 49 games for the senior team. At club level, he notably played for Inter Milan, Juventus, Lazio, Atletico Madrid, Atlanta, AC Milan, Fiorentina and Monaco among other clubs.

The younger brother, Max, didn’t enjoy the same level of success as Christian. He spent his club career jumping from one club to another and at the international level, he represented Australia as he was born there and played six times for the Socceroos.

#4. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) and Taulant Xhaka (Albania)

The Xhaka brothers, Granit and Taulant were born a year apart in Switzerland to Albanian parents. Both players started their careers with Basel and Taulant still plays for the Swiss giants while Granit plays for Arsenal after moving from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The brothers represented Switzerland at the youth levels and it was the younger brother, Granit who got called up to the senior team first. Initially, Granit was undecided between playing for Albania and Switzerland but after receiving little attention from the Albanian team, he declared for Switzerland in 2011. He has played 66 times for Switzerland and scored 10 times.

Taulant, on the other hand, chose to represent Albania in 2013 and he revealed that his decision was influenced by Granit. He made his debut for Albania in 2014 and has racked up 22 appearances for them.

At Euro 2016, Switzerland’s campaign started against Albania and the brothers lined up for opposite sides with their mother watching from the stands wearing a t-shirt blending the two nations’ flags. Switzerland won the match and Granit was named the man of the match.

#3. Jerome Boateng (Germany) and Kevin-Prince Boateng (Ghana)

Jerome and Kevin-Prince Boateng are half-brothers who share the same Ghanian father. Both players started their career with Hertha Berlin before taking their own path.

Jerome and Kevin-Prince were part of the Germany team that won the Under-21 Euro in 2009 but Kevin’s disciplinary issues closed the doors of the senior team firmly shut while Jerome went on to win the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

At the 2010 FIFA World Cup, for the first time in World Cup history, two brothers lined up for opposite teams as Kevin chose to represent Ghana. The brothers were not in good terms at that moment as Kevin injured then German captain Michael Ballack during the 2010 FA Cup final and the injury ruled Germany’s iconic captain out of the World Cup.

The brothers who grew up in each others company soon reconciled and are now very close. They have faced each other several times in recent years when Kevin played for Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt.

#2. Thiago Alcantara (Spain) and Rafinha Alcantara (Brazil)

Thiago and Rafinha are the sons of former Brazilian international Mazinho who won the FIFA World Cup and Copa America with Brazil in 1994 and 1989 respectively.

The elder brother, Thiago, was born in Italy and came through Barcelona’s La Masia. He was eligible to play for Italy, Spain or Brazil and he chose to represent Spain. He won the U-21 Euro twice with Spain and is now an integral part of the national team’s midfield.

Rafinha, like his elder brother, is a product of La Masia and represented Spain at the youth levels but he declared for Brazil in 2012 and made his senior team debut in 2015. Interestingly, Rafinha has only played for Brazil in friendly matches and can still play for Spain if he’s called up.

Although Rafinhha hasn’t broken into the Brazil team, he won the Olympics Gold Medal with the Brazil U23 team in 2016.

#1. Paul Pogba (France) and Mathias & Florentin Pogba (Guinea)

Paul Pogba is undoubtedly the most famous among the Pobga brothers. He was once the most expensive player on the planet and is now a World Cup winner with France.

Mathias and Florentin are twins who were born in Guinea but their family moved to France when they were only eight months old. Paul, who is nearly three years younger was born in France.

The twins didn’t have the football calibre of Paul but Florentin played for France at the U-20 level before making his debut for Guinea in 2010. Mathias only made his debut for Guinea three years later.

While Paul plays in the Premier League for Manchester United, Florentin plays for Turkish club Gençlerbirliği and Mathias represents French third-tier club Tours.