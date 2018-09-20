5 footballers who went broke after retirement

During their active careers, many footballers both local and international, amassed lots of wealth using their footballing skills on the field.

However, some of these footballers failed to manage their finances and they are currently broke after hanging their boots.

Their stories are sad but up and coming footballers will learn a lot from that.

YEN.com.gh, take a look at the top 5 African footballers who went broke after retirement:

Emmanuel Eboue

Football lovers were thrown into complete pity for former Arsenal fullback Emmanuel Eboue, when news of him being broke was published by top British media. No one wanted to believe the sad story until Eboue himself gave an interview to The Mirror explaining in person how his divorce with his Belgian wife, Aurélie and also a couple of bad business investments led to him being broke.

Wilson Oruma

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Wilson Oruma, is now said to be in a state of mental disorder six years after he was reportedly defrauded by a clergyman. Oruma was one of the Nigerian football stars who made millions in the round leather game, but he was reported to have been duped by a clergyman and some fake oil businessmen.

Eric Djemba Djemba

The Cameroonian that played for Manchester United had problems with how he handled money, and for this reason he ran into numerous debts to the extent that his entire £75,000 monthly pay was used in serving his debt by his agent and he was forced to live on just bonus and extra allowances.

Thembinkosi Fanteni

Thembinkosi "Terror" Fanteni is a South African football striker; he loved the lavish life, he purchased all the high priced products from international brands. He also splurged his money on women and cars. Fanteni must have felt like he was dreaming all along when he realised that his bank balance was becoming imbalanced. He was part of the South African squad at the 2008 African Nations Cup and the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup.

