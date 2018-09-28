5 Ghanaian footballers who have played for the most clubs

Some footballers have stayed and retired at one club but other footballers prefer to move to different clubs.

Former French international Nicholas Anelka is regarded as one of the footballers to have played for more than 10 clubs.

Derek Boateng

Adiyiah carved a niche for himself in Egypt at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He was the top scorer in the competition with 8 goals in 7 games to his credit.

He received the Golden Shoe for this accomplishment in addition to being named Most Valuable Player of the competition. Adiyiah went on to sign for AC Milan, but didn't play in any game for the Italian side.

He went on to play for 9 other clubs in his 11 year career for a total of 10 different clubs.

Credit: Yen.com.gh