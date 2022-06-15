50 juvenile fooball clubs to participate in CalcioTradeBall seminar on player exploitation

A football seminar will be held on Thursday, June 16, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra as part of the CalcioTradeBall event with the theme: Stop player exploitation, Save football.

ArthurLegacySports invited football clubs from all 16 regions to attend the seminar, which is the first of its kind since the inception of CalcioTradeBall.

The seminar aims to educate and inform Ghanaian footballers, clubs, administrators, and coaches about the negative impact that such exploitation has on the development of football in Ghana.

Representatives from the Ghana Football Association, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Birth and Death Registry, and the Italian embassy will discuss a variety of issues, including the exploitation of vulnerable young footballers looking for a better future abroad by unscrupulous agents.

The three-day event will conclude on Saturday, June 18th, with an awards ceremony to recognise footballers and administrators for their contributions and service to the country.

Franck Kessie, a midfielder for AC Milan, is one of many footballers who will attend the ceremony.