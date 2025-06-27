£70m price tag on Antoine Semenyo sparks debate over Spurs' transfer strategy

Bournemouth’s £70 million valuation of forward Antoine Semenyo has raised eyebrows across the Premier League, with many questioning whether the Ghanaian international is the right profile for Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League ambitions.

With Ange Postecoglou gone and Thomas Frank taking the reins, Spurs are preparing for a busy transfer window. But while Semenyo’s pace and versatility make him an exciting option, critics believe the fee is steep for a player who has yet to feature in European competition. Semenyo scored 13 goals and registered seven assists last term.

In comparison, Bryan Mbeumo, also on Tottenham’s radar, is valued at around £62.5 million and has better output, recording 20 goals and eight assists last season. Mbeumo also played under Frank at Brentford, adding weight to a potential reunion.

Some Spurs supporters have likened the move for Semenyo to “shopping at Asda” rather than in elite markets, a sentiment echoed by pundit Gabby Agbonlahor. He stressed the need for proven Champions League players if the club is serious about challenging for honours next season.

While Semenyo is undoubtedly talented, the debate continues over whether Tottenham’s transfer focus should be on players with established European pedigree rather than mid-table performers with potential.