I wanted to be part of the top scorers but the season was tough - Felix Afena-Gyan

Black Stars forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, has admitted his struggles in the just-ended Serie A following his move from AS Roma to US Cremonese at the beginning of the season.

The youngster caught the attention of many with great performances at AS Roma but failed to win enough minutes compelling him to seek more playing time elsewhere.

However, he was unable to break into the first team of Cremonese upon his arrival making appearances from the bench in a number of occasions as well as emerging as a choice for cup matches.

Due to that, the youngster failed to score in the Italian top flight despite making 23 appearances and managing two goals in the Coppa Italia

Afena-Gyan voiced his dissatisfaction at not being able to reach the goals he set for himself at the beginning of the season when reflecting on his time at Cremonese.

"It was a very tough season for me because I couldn't meet my target. How I planned to face the season, I couldn't get it that way so it was very tough for me.

"Everyone has his goals for the season and mine was to be part of the top scorers or get some number of goals but unfortunately, it couldn't happen so it was very very tough," he said.

Cremonese will now compete in Serie B after suffering a demotion at the end of the season