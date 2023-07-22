Gothia Cup: Right to Dream Academy beat AIK to win sixth title

Right to Dream Academy from Ghana emerged champions of the Gothia Cup B17 category after beating Swedish outfit AIK in the final on Saturday.

Whereas the Ghanaian side went into the final with the aim of clinching their sixth title, their opponents were bent on increasing their title tally to 15.

Both teams had an impressive goal-scoring record with Right to Dream scoring 17 and conceding just once en route to the final while AIK had scored 13 and allowed two from opponents.

AIK took the lead early on. A wonderful through-pass found AIK's Jonah Kusi-Asare's feet, who beat his final defender and hammered the ball into the net.

The fast start was unexpected, but Right To Dream quickly found their feet. They increased the pressure and began attacking in waves. They really forced the AIK defense to soak up as much pressure as possible, but the Ghanaian squad eventually found a way through and scored.

They continued to assault in the second half, and AIK's goalie had to make several excellent stops to preserve the score at 1-1. There were several decent chances but none that could find their way into the back of the net, and the clock was ticking.

However, with only a few minutes remaining, Right To Dream scored their second goal of the game, converting a fast taken corner. Right To Dream may win their sixth Gothia Cup title with a 2-1 victory.