A.C Fiorentina join race for Alfred Duncan's signature

Italian Serie A side A.C Fiorentina have joined the race to acquire Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan from Sassuolo in the ongoing transfer window.

Duncan, 25, has declared his intention to leave Black and Green lads, and disclosed the club is open to his departure and is now awaiting the right price for his sale.

According to reports in Italy, Fiorentina are considering a move for Duncan in a bid to strengthening their midfield options.

The left-footed enforcer has been identified by Viola manager Stefano Pioli as one of his most viable targets, and is keen to make his move in the coming days.

Inter Milan and Lazio are among the clubs reported to have registered their interest in the midfielder who made 26 appearances for Sassuolo last season.