"A career well-lived"- Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah wishes Asamoah Gyan well on retirement

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah has sent a heartwarming message to ex-teammate, Asamoah Gyan, following his retirement from the game.

Gyan announced his retirement from the sport during the Annual General Meeting of AfrixemBank in Accra on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Appiah, who played with Gyan for most of his career in the national team, took the opportunity to eulogize the striker as he wished him well on his future endeavour.

"People may have seen tears accompanying your official announcement, but I saw passion... That same passion I saw you exhibit even at the twilight of your career. I just want you to know that it is only an end to a chapter because you have more to contribute to raising the next generation of legends...A career well-lived bro...Wish you well," wrote Appiah on Instagram.

Gyan spent almost two decades with the national team, scoring 51 goals in 109 appearances. He remains the country's all-time top scorer.

Meanwhile, Appiah retired in 2015 after a successful career, where he played for the likes of Juventus and Fenerbache.