A case for continuity: Why Otto Addo deserves to stay

The Ghanaian football fraternity is abuzz with calls for Otto Addo’s ouster following the Black Stars’ underwhelming performance in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign where the four times champions failed to secure a spot in the continent’s most prestigious competition for the first time in 24 years.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) remained silent on Otto Addo’s future at their Executive Committee Members (EXCO) meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, following the Black Stars’ dismal 2025 AFCON qualifying displays.

However, a detailed analysis of Otto’s second tenure, accompanied by his report and an outline of technical challenges encountered, is slated for submission to the GFA’s Executive Council members next Wednesday.

While the disappointments are understandable, it’s essential to consider the bigger picture and the factors that suggest Otto Addo should remain at the helm.

In light of this, 3Sports takes a comprehensive analysis of three reasons why Otto Addo should remain as the gaffer of the senior national team.

1. Backing from prominent figures.

Otto Addo has garnered significant backing from respected former players and popular figures, including Laryea Kingston, Ibrahim Tanko, and Sannie Daara.

Laryea Kingston, a former Black Stars midfielder, has been vocal about his support for Otto Addo, arguing that Addo should be retained to oversee the remaining 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Sannie Daara, former GFA Communications Director believes Otto’s track record demonstrates his capability, citing his role in securing Ghana’s qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a prime example.

Ibrahim Tanko, former Local Black Stars (Black Stars B) coach believes the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach must be kept on the job despite their failure.

These football luminaries have witnessed the inner workings of the national team before and understand the complexities of the sport. Their endorsement of Addo speaks volumes about Otto’s capabilities and vision for Ghanaian football.

2. Otto’s performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Beyond the endorsement of former players and some popular figures, Ghana’s performance in the 2026 AFCON qualifiers offers a compelling reason to retain Addo. The team has shown promise, navigating the early stages with aplomb.

The Black Stars currently occupy the second position in Group I’s World Cup qualifiers after four games, level on points with Comoros, who sit at the summit.

Strong showings by the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, notably the 4-3 win against Central Africa Republic and 2-1 victory at Mali’s Bamako, bolster the case for Otto Addo staying on.

Although Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON under Otto, securing the 2026 World Cup qualification with him would be a greater accomplishment, considering the latter’s greater significance.

3. Financial implications

The financial consequences of terminating Addo’s three-year contract cannot be ignored. The GFA would incur significant costs, diverting resources that could be better utilized to develop grassroots football or enhance the national team’s infrastructure as the 49-year-old gaffer earns about $50,000 every month which is about $600,000 per year .

With Ghana already indebted to past coaches like CK Akonnor and Chris Hughton over unpaid salaries from terminated contracts, the GFA should refrain from adding financial strain amidst the nation’s precarious economic state.

It’s essential to acknowledge that AFCON qualification setbacks are not unprecedented in Ghana’s football history. The Black Stars have faced similar disappointments in the past(1972, 1974, 1986, 1994, and 2004), only to bounce back stronger. Patience and continuity are vital in football, and Addo deserves the opportunity to rectify the team’s shortcomings.

Addo’s experience as a former international player and his involvement in German football, where he coached Borussia Dortmund’s youth teams, make him an ideal candidate to steer Ghana’s football resurgence. His understanding of the modern game and ability to adapt tactics mid-game are valuable assets.

While critics point to the AFCON qualifiers as evidence of Addo’s incompetence, it’s crucial to examine the broader context. Injuries to key players, lack of cohesion due to frequent changes, bad infrastructure and the challenges of navigating a transitional phase have all contributed to the team’s struggles.

Rather than dismissing Addo, the GFA should focus on strengthening the support structures around him. Enhancing scouting networks, improving player development programs, and fostering a more collaborative environment between coaches and players can help address the team’s weaknesses.

As Ghanaian football navigates this critical juncture, it’s essential to prioritize stability and long-term growth over knee-jerk reactions. By giving Otto Addo the time and resources he needs, the Black Stars can overcome their current challenges and reclaim their status as a continental force.

By: Rabbi Adu Agyei | 3Sports