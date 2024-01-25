"A door is closed and a window is opened"- Inaki Williams reacts after helping Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has shared his excitement after starring in Athletic Bilbao's victory over Barcelona hours after the Black Stars were booted out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old, who had a tough tournament in Ivory Coast, quickly put that behind him as he scored in the 4-2 win as the Rojiblancos progressed in the Copa Del Rey.

"A door closed and a window opened. The reality exceeds fiction. Destiny is destiny. â€¦ Thanks God. Day of glory," wrote the strike on X after the game.

Meanwhile, Williams featured in all three games at the Nations Cup, but failed to find the back of the net as Ghana left the competition with only two points.

The Black Stars lost their opening game against Cape Verde before sharing the spoils with Egypt and Mozambique.

Williams is expected to rejoin the team in March for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as Ghana eye a return to the global showpiece.