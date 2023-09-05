"A dream come true’ – Medeama’s Jonathan Sowah delighted with debut Black Stars call-up

Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah has expressed his joy at receiving his maiden call-up to the Black Stars, describing it as a dream come true.

Sowah's impressive performances for Medeama in the Ghana Premier League, where he played a vital role in their victory, earned him a spot in the 25-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The young striker, who scored an impressive 12 goals in 18 games last season, recently netted two goals, including a stunning strike, as Medeama clinched the Champion of Champions Cup, defeating Dreams FC in the process.

Sowah expressed his happiness, saying, "When I had the call, I was so, so happy. After having that call, I started crying because this is a dream that I have been waiting for, and this is a dream that my mom (may her soul rest in peace) has been crying for. She has been crying that she wants to see her son at the top... she is no more, and this is what has happened, so I am so happy," in an interview with MAX TV.

He will hope to make his debut on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.