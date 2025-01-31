A Ghanaian should have been appointed Black Stars technical adviser, if one is capable – Kofi Adams

Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has questioned the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to appoint German coach Winfried SchÃ¤fer as technical adviser for the Black Stars, insisting that a Ghanaian should have been given the role if qualified.

The GFA confirmed the 75-year-old SchÃ¤fer as its Director of Football and Technical Adviser to the Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

This move has raised concerns due to the presence of an existing Technical Director at the association.

Adams has hinted at a possible review of the appointment to ensure value for money.

“If what Winfried SchÃ¤fer is providing can be found here and would cost us less, then we would have to review the list of the technical team of the Black Stars,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Sporty FM.

SchÃ¤fer's appointment is part of a broader restructuring of the Black Stars’ technical team, which sees Otto Addo remain as head coach.

With Adams awaiting parliamentary approval to officially take office, his remarks suggest a potential shake-up in Ghana’s football leadership, particularly regarding the balance between local and foreign expertise in the national team’s setup.