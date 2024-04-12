"A lot of work to do in London"- Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong ahead of West Ham trip

Dutch-Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong insists the Europa League quarter-final clash between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United is far from over.

Frimpong was a second-half substitute as the German Bundesliga leaders scored two late goals to beat West Ham United in the first leg of their tie.

The Dutch international will be making a return to the United Kingdom after spells with Manchester City and Celtic to face the Hammers.

Despite admitting it was a deserved win for Leverkusen, the in-demand right-back believes there is a lot of work to do in England.

"Push and push!!!!! A deserved win but still lot of work to do in London," he wrote on X after the game.

West Ham held the Bundesliga giants for most of the game until Jonas Hoffman broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute.

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface sealed victory after heading home a perfectly measured cross from Hoffman.

The winner of the two-legged affair will progress to the semi-final of the Europa League.