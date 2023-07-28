'A lot will be expected from Prosper Ogum's second stint' - Ex-Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong

Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong says the return of Prosper Narteh Ogum as coach of the club will evoke high expectations from fans due to his recent experiences.

The former West African Football Academy (WAFA) coach led Kotoko to end their eight-year trophy drought by winning the Ghana Premier League in the 2021/22 season. However, Ogum left the club at the end of the season, paving the way for Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo to take over.

After leaving the club, Ogum was only on duty with the Black Galaxies as an assistant coach and was unattached to any club.

He has finally returned to the club following the club's decision to find a new coach ahead of the new season.

Frimpong believes that the coach's experiences are sufficient to guide the team in the proper direction. He does, however, think given the exploits of the manager, more would be expected of him.

“The second coming of Prosper Narteh Ogum will be a good thing for Kumasi Asante Kotoko because in his first coming, he did not have a lot of experience but he still managed to win the Premier League title.”

“Coming back again, I am pretty sure he has gathered a lot of experience. This time around he is going to work harder than the first time and aslo win a lot of trophies for the club.”

“A lot will be expected from him this time around, most of the players he worked with in his first stint are not there, so he’s going to work with different players this time around.”

“This will be a very good challenge for him, and I think the experience he has also gathered at the national side [Black Galaxies], will help him.”

“With all this, I think he is going to guide Asante Kotoko to more trophies.”