'A new adventure begins' - Joseph Paintsil excited after completing LA Galaxy move

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has expressed his eagerness to contribute to the success of his new team LA Galaxy.

The 26-year-old completed his move to LA Galaxy from KRC Genk signing a four-year deal, and bringing with him an impressive track record in Europe.

With 61 goals and 35 assists across 228 matches for K.R.C. Genk, MKE AnkaragÃ¼cÃ¼, and FerencvÃ¡rosi TC, Paintsil has caught the attention of clubs in elite leagues, including Burnley, Southampton, and Leeds.

Reacting to the transfer, the former Tema Youth winger said 'A new adventure begins' on X.

Despite proposed transfers to England falling through, the 26-year-old forward is now poised to embark on a new chapter in the United States.

Notably, Paintsil recorded 32 goal contributions (18 goals, 14 assists) in 39 matches during the 2022/23 campaign for Genk, showcasing his potential to be a valuable asset for LA Galaxy in the MLS.

Having featured in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Ghana in Ivory Coast, Paintsil is expected to boost the attack of LA Galaxy who are on a mission to impress in the new season.