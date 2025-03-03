GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

A number of strategic initiatives have been launched since Kurt Okraku became GFA president – Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Published on: 03 March 2025
Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

The head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has stressed that the association is committed to addressing all challenges that faces the sport in the country.

Speaking to Original FM in an interview on Monday, March 3, he noted that this is why the Ghana FA, led by President Kurt Okraku, has launched and implemented several initiatives under the current administration.

“A lot of work has been done. The President has a number of strategic initiatives that we have launched since he became President. We have worked on how to make things better. We have looked at challenges, assessed them and we have been working,” Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe said.

The Ghana Football Association, under President Kurt Okraku, has chalked up many successes.

From bringing in a lot of sponsorships, the FA has also implemented many important initiatives such as the Catch Them Young programme to train referees, the Football4Girls programme, among many others.

Ahead of the resumption of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has assured that stringent measures have been put in place in an attempt to curb hooliganism in Ghana football.

