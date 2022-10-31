'A possible return will not surprise me' - Kwadwo Asamoah on Tottenham boss Conte returning to Juventus 

Former Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah says he will not be surprised to see Tottenham coach Antonio Conte back at Juventus.

Conte has been linked with a possible return to the Allianz Arena following Juventus poor performances this season.

The Italian giants have been kicked out of the UEFA Champions League and are currently placed sixth on the Serie A table with 22 points.

Coach Max Allegri has come under intense pressure due to the team's performances with calls for him to be sacked.

Kwadwo Asamoah who played for the Old Ladies for six seasons winning multiple titles with the club had this to say on Conte returning to the club.

"Yes, his hunger is lacking. A return to Turin would not surprise me", the 33-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Conte is a world-class coach and at Juventus he has already done a great job in past. A job that then continued with excellent results Allegri, another great coach'".

The former Inter Milan left-back stated that the current Juventus team lack the determination and hunger which was in existence under the former manager.

"I have not seen all the Juventus matches, but in the ones I followed the feeling is that the hunger, the determination and the Juve spirit that I learned from Conte are not always maximum. There is a lack of continuity, which is one of the fundamental qualities for wearing the black and white shirt.

"Conte is like that, he is a great coach and an exceptional motivator: both in training and in a match he never lets you relax. He always wants to go one hundred percent and he is the first to lead by example. And then he takes great care of the details: with him you can miss a step, but not a position. Pogba is a champion, he will give a great hand to the team ", he added.

Kwadwo Asamoah won six Scudettos , four Coppa Italias and three Super Cups with Juventus before leaving the club to join Inter Milan in 2020.

Asamoah announced his retirement from the sport last month.